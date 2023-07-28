Commissioner told to recover rent of leased govt land in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While deploring the failure on part of the authorities concerned to revise rent of government land given on lease, the Madras High Court directed the commissioner for land administration (CLA) to initiate necessary measures to recover the rent and lease amounts from the lessees.

In a recent order, Justice SM Subramaniam said action should be taken to prosecute officials responsible and accountable for commissions and omissions, while referring to instances of files on important government properties going missing.

“Periodic enhancement of lease rent for government largesse are not being taken into consideration for the purpose of recovering the lease rent from the lessees/assignees nor action initiated to cancel such lease or assignment in a time bound manner,” Subramaniam said.

“Therefore, the CLA is directed to initiate all appropriate and swift actions to dig out illegalities and irregularities in government leases, assignments and initiate action to protect the financial interests of the state,” he said.

Dismissing two petitions filed by Gopal Naicker and Sons and M Srinivasan, challenging the CLA order and the district collector for retrieving government land from them at Tondiarpet in Chennai, the judge said there is no infirmity in the orders.

He noted that even the monthly rent of Rs 15,000 was not paid properly by the petitioners from 2003, despite the fact that the market value of the property is very high. The court also noted that many government properties under lease or assignments are left without recovery of rent or lease which are very meagre and the concerned authorities are failing in their duties to protect the financial interest of the state.

