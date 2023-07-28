Disability rights activist Vallinayagam arrested from Nagercoil

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 42-year-old disability rights activist, Vallinayagam, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly entering Nagercoil's court office without permission. Vallinayagam, who hails from Veeranarayanamangalam near Nagercoil, had been urging the authorities for installing ramps and toilets for people with disabilities at government offices and public places, including places of worship.



Vallinayagam, who has a spinal cord injury, has been staging several protests demanding his rights as enshrined under the Rights of Persons under Disabilities Act, 2016. Sources said he usually visits government offices demanding ramps and toilets for people with disabilities. He visited Nagercoil court on Wednesday for the same purpose, they added.



Police sources said he entered the Nagercoil family court office on Wednesday without permission, citing that he wanted to see the judge. Based on a petition given by the court head clerk, Kottar police registered a case under sections 448 and 353 of the IPC and arrested him on Thursday. He was produced before Nagercoil Judicial Magistrate 2, who remanded him to judicial custody till August 10, added sources.

