Domestic violence cases rising in Tiruppur district, job loss among reasons

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The number of domestic violence cases is on the rise in Tiruppur district. Officers at One Stop Centres (OSC), which were created across the state to handle and support women affected by violence in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at workplaces, said emotional and financial problems are the main reasons for the violence.

As per data shared by the Tiruppur district social welfare department, 32 cases were reported at OSC in 2019. This jumped to 173 in 2020, 182 cases in 2021, and 236 cases in 2022. Sixty-one cases have been reported in the first four months (till April) this year.

Secretary of National Federation of Indian Women (Tiruppur) P Nathiya said, “Garment industry in Tiruppur is labour intensive. But when the units do not have enough orders, families of workers are affected. My friend’s husband lost his job and she was forced to get a loan.

Over a period of time, the outstanding amount swelled. She had to repay `19,000 a month to six self-help groups (SHG). This created domestic disputes quarrelled with her husband almost every night. After some time, she started demanding divorce. More importantly, alcohol addiction of men is a big factor in increase in domestic violence”

Social activist Vichitra Senthil Kumar said, “Pre-marriage counselling is missing in Tiruppur district. I know of a bright girl who found life very difficult after marriage and got separated from her husband. We thought her in-laws were bad. Later, we found out that she was not able to adapt to her new life and had been quarrelling for silly reasons with her husband and in-laws. We must educate both girls and boys on the importance of patience in nurturing and sustaining relationship.”

An official from the Social Welfare Department said, “Changes in emotional and financial status in society are causing problems. We organised 453 counselling sessions in 2022, and 318 counselling sessions in 2021 through OSC. Police assistance was also offered to 98 victims in 2022 and 71 victims in 2021. The posts of legal advisers and family counsellors in OSC have been vacant since 2022. Once the vacancies are filled, we will be able to address the issues more effectively.”

As per sources, OSC handles issues related to women’s mental health whereas serious cases including physical injuries caused by abuse or torture are handled by All Women Police stations. As regards dowry-related harassment, if police have doubts regarding the victim’s complaint and want more evidence on both sides, they request OSC to take over. A team headed by District Social welfare officer checks with family members. In POCSO cases, particularly child marriage, OSC offers counselling. But the District Child Protection Officer monitors the schedule. Helpline 181 provides 24-hour immediate and emergency response to women affected by violence.

