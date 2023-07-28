Kanniyakumari police rescue kidnapped child from Kerala

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A four-month-old child, kidnapped by a couple in Kerala, was returned to his parents by the district police in Nagercoil on Wednesday.

The suspects, Narayanan and his wife Santhi, who hail from Vattakottai in Kanniyakumari, were arrested. Sources said the child was abducted on July 23 from Vadasery bus stand in Nagercoil, when the parents--Muthuraja and Jothika--were sleeping.

Based on a complaint given by the child’s mother the next day, Vadasery police registered a case and SP Hari Kiran Prasad formed three teams under the supervision of DSP Naveen Kumar. A team recovered the child from Chirayinkeezhu railway station in Kerala on Wednesday night and arrested the suspects.

“The police teams traced the child with the help of Kerala police and CCTV footage from Vadasery bus stand and Kottar railway station,” said the SP. Police sources said the arrested confessed that they kidnapped the child as they were childless. We are suspicious that the child was kidnapped to be used for begging, they added. Further inquiry is on.

KANNIYAKUMARI: A four-month-old child, kidnapped by a couple in Kerala, was returned to his parents by the district police in Nagercoil on Wednesday. The suspects, Narayanan and his wife Santhi, who hail from Vattakottai in Kanniyakumari, were arrested. Sources said the child was abducted on July 23 from Vadasery bus stand in Nagercoil, when the parents--Muthuraja and Jothika--were sleeping. Based on a complaint given by the child’s mother the next day, Vadasery police registered a case and SP Hari Kiran Prasad formed three teams under the supervision of DSP Naveen Kumar. A team recovered the child from Chirayinkeezhu railway station in Kerala on Wednesday night and arrested the suspects.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The police teams traced the child with the help of Kerala police and CCTV footage from Vadasery bus stand and Kottar railway station,” said the SP. Police sources said the arrested confessed that they kidnapped the child as they were childless. We are suspicious that the child was kidnapped to be used for begging, they added. Further inquiry is on.