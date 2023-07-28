Notice on plea to change location chosen for new govt college in Manapparai, Tiruchy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to change the location chosen for the construction of a new government arts and science college in Manapparai, Tiruchy.



M Subramanian, a retired government bus conductor from Manapparai, stated in his petition that the college is a long pending demand of Manapparai residents. A piece of land in Pannapatti East village has been selected by the government for establishing the college. However, the site is actually a small hill and high-tension electric lines from Kudankulam nuclear power plant are passing through it, he alleged. The soil has not been tested and no plan approval has been obtained for constructing the college in the location, he added.



Stating that a different land, situated in Sevalur village, is more suited for the establishment of the college as it would be convenient for the transportation of students and is very close to the national highways, he requested the court to direct the government to build the college in Sevalur village instead of Pannapatti East. A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case for two weeks.

