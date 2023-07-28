Road projects will be completed before NE monsoon

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: All road projects will be completed before the onset of the monsoon, said Thoothukudi corporation mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy during the monthly meeting with councillors on Thursday.



Periyasamy chaired the corporation council meeting, while the corporation commissioner, civic officials, and ward councillors were present. According to sources, the council passed the resolution, sanctioning Rs 6.39 crore under an untied grant to reconstruct all the damaged roads, Rs 8.78 crore for constructing roads for 11.76 km, Rs 7.34 crore under the state finance commission 2023-24 scheme, and another Rs 3.06 crore for repairing damaged roads in the corporation.



Addressing the occasion, Periyasamy said the corporation had managed to supply drinking water to the households uninterruptedly, despite the scanty rainfall received in the southern districts during the first half of the year.



When an AIADMK councillor Manthiramoorthy questioned the beatle menace in the areas surrounding warehouses, the mayor assured that necessary steps would be taken to curtail the issue.



Responding to another councillor, Rexilin's, concerns regarding the new roads laid being more than a foot above the ground level, the mayor said the surface of the roads was already raised randomly during the past AIADMK government, and that steps are being taken to reduce the height of the road as much as possible, at present.



The mayor also urged the councillors to ask households not to stretch the ramps in front of their houses till the roads, which is making it difficult for road users.



Meanwhile, the mayor assured that all the ongoing road projects will be completed and opened for public use before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

THOOTHUKUDI: All road projects will be completed before the onset of the monsoon, said Thoothukudi corporation mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy during the monthly meeting with councillors on Thursday. Periyasamy chaired the corporation council meeting, while the corporation commissioner, civic officials, and ward councillors were present. According to sources, the council passed the resolution, sanctioning Rs 6.39 crore under an untied grant to reconstruct all the damaged roads, Rs 8.78 crore for constructing roads for 11.76 km, Rs 7.34 crore under the state finance commission 2023-24 scheme, and another Rs 3.06 crore for repairing damaged roads in the corporation. Addressing the occasion, Periyasamy said the corporation had managed to supply drinking water to the households uninterruptedly, despite the scanty rainfall received in the southern districts during the first half of the year. When an AIADMK councillor Manthiramoorthy questioned the beatle menace in the areas surrounding warehouses, the mayor assured that necessary steps would be taken to curtail the issue. Responding to another councillor, Rexilin's, concerns regarding the new roads laid being more than a foot above the ground level, the mayor said the surface of the roads was already raised randomly during the past AIADMK government, and that steps are being taken to reduce the height of the road as much as possible, at present. The mayor also urged the councillors to ask households not to stretch the ramps in front of their houses till the roads, which is making it difficult for road users. Meanwhile, the mayor assured that all the ongoing road projects will be completed and opened for public use before the onset of the northeast monsoon.