Strictly implement ban on wholesale fish auctions in Goubert Market area, says Madras HC

PUDUCHERRY: The Madras High Court directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) to strictly implement the ban on wholesale fish auctions in and around the Goubert Market area within eight weeks from the receipt of order, on July 19, 2023. Justice N Anand Venkatesh has also ordered an update on compliance on September 15, 2023.



The ban was imposed by District Magistrate-cum-Collector (DMCC) E Vallavan on the high court's order that came in response to a petition filed by fish merchant M Narasimhan. The ban was aimed to address issues of traffic congestion, unhygienic waste disposal, and health hazards caused by the wholesale of fish and auctions on the road in the Goubert Market area.

Residents and commercial establishments in and around the market have been complaining of unhygienic conditions and foul smell. The DMCC’s order specified that wholesale fish trading activities should shift to the Modern Hygienic Fish Market (MHFM) at Lawspet, while allowing retail sale of fish in Goubert Market only after 6 am. The materials and vehicles in violation of the norms under Section 133 of the CrPC should be seized, stated the DMCC order that came into effect from October 1, 2022.



While a few traders shifted to MHFM, some others resisted the directive. In a bid to continue their businesses in the same area, traders started entering the market at 3 or 4 am by sneaking through the vegetable market, said Narasimhan. They initially parked their trucks at a distance and carried the fish on pushcarts and tricycles. Lately, they have resumed bringing in trucks to the market, he said. Despite orders to seize materials in case of violation, the Puducherry Municipality and the traffic police have taken no significant action due to the alleged involvement of mafia elements, Narasimhan said.



Citing resistance from traders as an invalid reason for non-compliance, Justice Venkatesh directed the SSP to implement the ban. The writ has been posted under the caption "for reporting compliance" on September 15, 2023, indicating that the court will closely monitor the progress of the ban's implementation.



In support of traders and their demands pertaining to the reconstruction of the Goubert Market, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has said that it will organise a protest on July 31.



At the CPI party office, the alliance decided to take up cudgels against the Puducherry government to redress issues with the construction of a modern market in place of the existing Goubert Market under the Smart City scheme, CPI State Secretary AM Saleem said. The traders want the market to be reconstructed in phases in addition to temporary sheds in the vacant premises of the adjoining old jail complex, as shifting to the distant AFT complex will impact their business.

Moreover, on completion of the project, all traders in the market should be allotted space in the market irrespective of whether the license for the shops stands in their name. Instead of complying with the demands, the Puducherry Municipality slapped the traders with an eviction notice, Saleem added.



The alliance also condemned the AINRC-BJP government, led by N Rangasamy, for not forwarding the statehood resolution to the Centre. The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition and DMK state convenor R Siva, DMK MLAs R Senthil Kumar, L Sampath, Congress MLA M Vaidyanathan, former Congress MLA and Whip RKR Anatharaman, CPM State Secretary R Rajangam, and former Secretary V Perumal, VCK State Secretary Deva Pozhilan, AITUC General Secretary Seduselvam, and others.

