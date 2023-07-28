Home States Tamil Nadu

Students benefitting more through NEP: Kendriya Vidyalaya principal

He explained the vision of the NEP: To transform India into a vibrant and knowledgeable society and promote critical thinking rather than rote learning.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Stating that the real impact of NEP would be seen in the next ten years, the authorities of Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Thiruparankundram said students have been benefitting from the new policy as it helps them to learn critical thinking skills.
 
On Thursday, the authorities of the school conducted a press conference in view of commemorating the third year of NEP implementation since July 29, 2021. Principal Jerald elaborated on the best practices, and various activities were carried out as a part of the NEP 2020 undertaken by all Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.
 
Jerald said that the Balvatika (Preparatory Class) for Classes for students aged above three, four, and five years of age, was opened in 49 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in the academic session of 2022-2023. He added that artificial intelligence has been introduced as a vocational subject in all the Kendriya Vidyalayas for students of Classes 8 and above.

