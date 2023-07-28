Tamil Nadu, UK sign deal to set up botanical garden in Chengalpattu

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A memorandum was officially exchanged between UK cabinet minister for environment, food and rural affairs Therese Coffey, Kew Gardens director Richard Deverell and Tamil Nadu forest minister Mathiventhan to set up a botanic garden spread on 137 hectares at Kadambur in Chengalpattu.

Environment secretary Supriya Sahu told TNIE that the request for proposals to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report has been already invited. “Seeing the response, we have extended the call till August first week. I have visited Kew Gardens, there are glass houses creating a unique ecosystem within. Some of the initiatives will be replicated here. For instance, a shola forest found in Nilgiris can be created here for the benefit of the people.”

Another project that was rolled out on Thursday was UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT’s) mangrove project, which aims to demonstrate how community MRV (measuring, reporting and verification) can be implemented through inclusive community-based mechanisms.

The project will specifically build capacities of forest communities – tribals of the Nilgiris district, fisherfolk of Pichavaram mangrove ecosystem in Cuddalore district and small-holder subsistence farmers and agricultural labourers, living in inland areas of the wetland of Coimbatore district.

Wetlands conservation is also a high priority for Tamil Nadu with the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission formed recently to look exclusively after the preservation and conservation of wetlands which includes the mangroves ecosystem. This was launched by Therese Coffey on the bylines of the G20 Environment and Climate ministerial in Chennai.

The voluntary ‘Green Indexing of Industries’ is another landmark initiative mooted by Tamil Nadu with the help of UK. “It is a part of the strong UK-India collaboration on climate and energy in Tamil Nadu. It will develop a green rating framework for industries and motivate businesses to take up low-carbon commitments and action to advance the state’s climate change ambitions of achieving net zero before 2070,” officials said.

TNPCB chairman M Jayanthi told TNIE it is a voluntary programme. “Some countries like the US, Netherlands, Germany, Japan and UK have implemented such initiatives. “Under the Tamil Nadu voluntary industrial green rating mechanism, rating certificates will be issued to industries which will be valid for two years.”

