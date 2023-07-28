Tangedco’s fault locater to speed up maintenance

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is set to improve power supply maintenance with the implementation of the state-of-the-art Travelling Wave Fault Locator system across the state.

The system will enable swift detection and response to faults in high-tension power lines. The authorities have initiated the process of obtaining a feasibility report for the integration of this new technology.

A senior official told TNIE, “Travelling Wave Fault Locator system is designed to pinpoint faults or disturbances in both overhead and underground power cables.

The conventional fault detection methods are often limited in accuracy, especially when dealing with extensive power lines.” Acknowledging the need for a more precise fault-locating method, the official emphasised on the importance of reducing manpower and time spent on searching and identifying trouble spots.

“The power utility is working towards procuring and installing wave fault locators on HT lines in the initial phase,” he said. Another official said the Travelling Wave Fault Locator promises unparalleled accuracy.

Until now, the authorities were relying on complaints and visual inspections to tackle power line problems, leading to potential communication delays. “With the introduction of this advanced technology, Tangedco aims to overcome such obstacles, ensuring a smoother and more efficient power supply management,” the official added.

