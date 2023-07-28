Three-day agriculture exhibition offers Tamil Nadu farmers spot enrolment in government schemes

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Velaan Sangamam, a three-day agricultural exhibition launched by CM MK Stalin in Tiruchy on Thursday, offers a host of opportunities for farmers, including better exposure and spot enrolment in government schemes, agricultural department officials told TNIE.

Farmers from across the state are thronging the district to attend the exhibition organised by the state government with the involvement of several departments, including agriculture, horticulture, agriculture business and marketing, along with institutions such as NRCB, TNAU, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

Various stalls have been set up. Sessions on agricultural practices will be conducted. "On one hand, we have been promoting the various benefits, schemes and advanced technologies. On the other, we have put up stalls to bolster the various farming communities through various practices. Seminars by eminent scientists have also been arranged.

About 50 such experts are expected to participate," a senior official said, adding that "agricultural inputs, including fertilisers, and plant protection chemicals, are available in both the government and private stalls." Moreover, farmers could avail of soil health cards by entering their respective land survey number.

Farmers can as well register under various schemes, including the kuruvai package and the PM Kisan. Ondimuthu, a farmer from Tiruchy, expressed contentment over the state-level programme being held in Tiruchy, and added that they were spared from travelling all the way to Coimbatore to attend such exhibitions. Private players, including micro-irrigation dealers, plant protection chemical companies, fertilisers companies, agricultural dealer companies, seed dealers and sugar mills have also set up stalls.

