Vellore MP delays in replying to I-T department, summoned by court

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand appeared before the Vellore First Criminal Court for allegedly not replying to a notice issued by the Income Tax department for delay in filing I-T returns, on Thursday. The court adjourned the matter for August 25.



The I-T department had issued a notice to Kathir Anand after he failed to file his income tax return for the year 2013-14. Although he filed the return and paid Rs 1.04 crore in March 2015, he received another notice seeking an explanation behind the delay, in March 2016. But, Kathir Anand did not reply.

As a result, the department filed a case against him. The MP approached the Madras High Court to thwart the filing of the criminal case, the high court dismissed his plea on the grounds that the lower court take the call. A warrant was issued, asking Kathir Anand to appear in the court. Judge Satyakumar presided over the case and adjourned the hearing for August 25.

