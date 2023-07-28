Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore MP delays in replying to I-T department, summoned by court

The I-T department had issued a notice to Kathir Anand after he failed to file his income tax return for the year 2013-14.

Published: 28th July 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand appeared before the Vellore First Criminal Court for allegedly not replying to a notice issued by the Income Tax department for delay in filing I-T returns, on Thursday. The court adjourned the matter for August 25.

The I-T department had issued a notice to Kathir Anand after he failed to file his income tax return for the year 2013-14. Although he filed the return and paid Rs 1.04 crore in March 2015, he received another notice seeking an explanation behind the delay, in March 2016. But, Kathir Anand did not reply.

 As a result, the department filed a case against him. The MP approached the Madras High Court to thwart the filing of the criminal case, the high court dismissed his plea on the grounds that the lower court take the call. A warrant was issued, asking Kathir Anand to appear in the court. Judge Satyakumar presided over the case and adjourned the hearing for August 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DM Kathir Anand Vellore First Criminal Court Income Tax dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp