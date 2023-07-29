Home States Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah slams DMK and Congress, says INDIA won’t get them anything

Referring to the recent arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji, Shah said Chief Minister MK Stalin should be ashamed. “Stalin is still retaining a minister arrested by the ED.

Published: 29th July 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra in Rameswaram on Friday | K K Sundar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra in Rameswaram on Friday | K K Sundar

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM:  Union home minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the DMK and the Congress on Friday, saying nothing would happen by changing the name of their alliance to INDIA.
Speaking at the rally organised to kick-start Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s state-wide ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (My Land, My People) padayatra, the senior BJP leader said the yatra is to unseat the corrupt and dynastic DMK rule in Tamil Nadu. “One tweet by our leader Annamalai is causing an earthquake. Imagine what will happen in a yatra,” he said.

Referring to the recent arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji, Shah said Chief Minister MK Stalin should be ashamed. “Stalin is still retaining a minister arrested by the ED. If Stalin asks for the resignation of the arrested minister, he will spill out  all the secrets. That is why Stalin is hesitating to ask for the resignation of the minister,” Amit Shah said.

Terming the DMK government as anti-people and corrupt, Shah gave a list of benefits which he claimed Tamil Nadu got under the BJP-led NDA government in nine years and compared them with the Congress-led UPA government schemes. 

“Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul to be PM, Stalin wants to make Udhayanidhi CM, Laluji wants Tejaswi to be CM, Mamta Didi wants to make her nephew CM, and Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son CM. They do not want to empower India and Tamil Nadu but want (to empower) their family members. Modi ji is the only leader who thinks for the development of India and Tamil Nadu,” the home minister said.  

“When Congress and its allies, including the DMK, go to people seeking votes, people would remember their corruption, including 2G and Common Wealth Games scams during the UPA regime,” Amit Shah said.

DMK regime is the most corrupt in nation, says Shah

Chief Minister Stalin made more than 500 promises during the assembly elections, but instead of fulfilling those promises, he drowned the entire Tamil Nadu in the business of alcohol and intoxicating drugs, he said.

Talking about the PM’s Tamil outreach, Shah said the PM has presented the Tamil language, culture, and thoughts of Tamil leaders to the world through various platforms. He is the first to speak in Tamil language in the United Nations. Modi honoured Tamil culture by installing the ‘Sengol’ in new parliament building, Shah said.

Calling the DMK regime the most corrupt in the nation, Shah said the BJP yatra is an attempt to usher in politics of development and good governance in Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah DMK Congress K Annamalai
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp