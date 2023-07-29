Amit Shah slams DMK and Congress, says INDIA won’t get them anything

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Union home minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the DMK and the Congress on Friday, saying nothing would happen by changing the name of their alliance to INDIA.

Speaking at the rally organised to kick-start Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s state-wide ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (My Land, My People) padayatra, the senior BJP leader said the yatra is to unseat the corrupt and dynastic DMK rule in Tamil Nadu. “One tweet by our leader Annamalai is causing an earthquake. Imagine what will happen in a yatra,” he said.

Referring to the recent arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji, Shah said Chief Minister MK Stalin should be ashamed. “Stalin is still retaining a minister arrested by the ED. If Stalin asks for the resignation of the arrested minister, he will spill out all the secrets. That is why Stalin is hesitating to ask for the resignation of the minister,” Amit Shah said.

Terming the DMK government as anti-people and corrupt, Shah gave a list of benefits which he claimed Tamil Nadu got under the BJP-led NDA government in nine years and compared them with the Congress-led UPA government schemes.

“Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul to be PM, Stalin wants to make Udhayanidhi CM, Laluji wants Tejaswi to be CM, Mamta Didi wants to make her nephew CM, and Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son CM. They do not want to empower India and Tamil Nadu but want (to empower) their family members. Modi ji is the only leader who thinks for the development of India and Tamil Nadu,” the home minister said.

“When Congress and its allies, including the DMK, go to people seeking votes, people would remember their corruption, including 2G and Common Wealth Games scams during the UPA regime,” Amit Shah said.

DMK regime is the most corrupt in nation, says Shah

Chief Minister Stalin made more than 500 promises during the assembly elections, but instead of fulfilling those promises, he drowned the entire Tamil Nadu in the business of alcohol and intoxicating drugs, he said.

Talking about the PM’s Tamil outreach, Shah said the PM has presented the Tamil language, culture, and thoughts of Tamil leaders to the world through various platforms. He is the first to speak in Tamil language in the United Nations. Modi honoured Tamil culture by installing the ‘Sengol’ in new parliament building, Shah said.

Calling the DMK regime the most corrupt in the nation, Shah said the BJP yatra is an attempt to usher in politics of development and good governance in Tamil Nadu.

RAMESWARAM: Union home minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the DMK and the Congress on Friday, saying nothing would happen by changing the name of their alliance to INDIA. Speaking at the rally organised to kick-start Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s state-wide ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (My Land, My People) padayatra, the senior BJP leader said the yatra is to unseat the corrupt and dynastic DMK rule in Tamil Nadu. “One tweet by our leader Annamalai is causing an earthquake. Imagine what will happen in a yatra,” he said. Referring to the recent arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji, Shah said Chief Minister MK Stalin should be ashamed. “Stalin is still retaining a minister arrested by the ED. If Stalin asks for the resignation of the arrested minister, he will spill out all the secrets. That is why Stalin is hesitating to ask for the resignation of the minister,” Amit Shah said. Terming the DMK government as anti-people and corrupt, Shah gave a list of benefits which he claimed Tamil Nadu got under the BJP-led NDA government in nine years and compared them with the Congress-led UPA government schemes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul to be PM, Stalin wants to make Udhayanidhi CM, Laluji wants Tejaswi to be CM, Mamta Didi wants to make her nephew CM, and Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son CM. They do not want to empower India and Tamil Nadu but want (to empower) their family members. Modi ji is the only leader who thinks for the development of India and Tamil Nadu,” the home minister said. “When Congress and its allies, including the DMK, go to people seeking votes, people would remember their corruption, including 2G and Common Wealth Games scams during the UPA regime,” Amit Shah said. DMK regime is the most corrupt in nation, says Shah Chief Minister Stalin made more than 500 promises during the assembly elections, but instead of fulfilling those promises, he drowned the entire Tamil Nadu in the business of alcohol and intoxicating drugs, he said. Talking about the PM’s Tamil outreach, Shah said the PM has presented the Tamil language, culture, and thoughts of Tamil leaders to the world through various platforms. He is the first to speak in Tamil language in the United Nations. Modi honoured Tamil culture by installing the ‘Sengol’ in new parliament building, Shah said. Calling the DMK regime the most corrupt in the nation, Shah said the BJP yatra is an attempt to usher in politics of development and good governance in Tamil Nadu.