Awaiting inauguration by CM, 20 new classrooms in Tiruppur college yet to be inaugurated

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Twenty newly built classrooms in the LRG government arts college for women in Tiruppur city have not been put to use for the past five months, allegedly because officials are waiting for the appointment of a minister or chief minister to inaugurate it.

Speaking to TNIE, A Shanmugavel a parent said, "It is disappointing that newly built classrooms have not been opened for more than 5 months. My daughter says she and her classmates sit in a cramped classroom. Sometimes, students stand outside rooms till a class ends. The management created a shift system, but this is not resolving the problems."

Social activist A Eswaran said, "The classrooms were constructed at the cost of `10 crore after the existing building had gone weak. Not just classrooms, even labs are yet to be opened. The management is aware of the delay, but has not done anything to resolve it."

Principal of the College Dr Ezhil said, "We are aware of the problems faced by teachers and students. The officials from the higher education department had originally planned to open the building last month, but the dates of Chief Minister and other officials were not available. As admissions will end on July 31, I have informed officials about the seriousness of the situation. They promised that classrooms would be opened within two weeks."

