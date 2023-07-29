Home States Tamil Nadu

Awaiting inauguration by CM, 20 new classrooms in Tiruppur college yet to be inaugurated

Speaking to TNIE, A Shanmugavel a parent said,"It is disappointing that newly built classrooms have not been opened for more than 5 months."

Published: 29th July 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Awaiting inauguration by CM, 20 new classrooms in Tiruppur college yet to be inaugurated

For representational purposes

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Twenty newly built classrooms in the LRG government arts college for women in Tiruppur city have not been put to use for the past five months, allegedly because officials are waiting for the appointment of a minister or chief minister to inaugurate it.

Speaking to TNIE, A Shanmugavel a parent said, "It is disappointing that newly built classrooms have not been opened for more than 5 months. My daughter says she and her classmates sit in a cramped classroom. Sometimes, students stand outside rooms till a class ends. The management created a shift system, but this is not resolving the problems."

Social activist A Eswaran said, "The classrooms were constructed at the cost of `10 crore after the existing building had gone weak. Not just classrooms, even labs are yet to be opened. The management is aware of the delay, but has not done anything to resolve it."

Principal of the College Dr Ezhil said, "We are aware of the problems faced by teachers and students. The officials from the higher education department had originally planned to open the building last month, but the dates of Chief Minister and other officials were not available. As admissions will end on July 31, I have informed officials about the seriousness of the situation. They promised that classrooms would be opened within two weeks."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LRG government arts college Tiruppur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp