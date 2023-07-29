‘Can’t sack a minister unless he gets 2-year-jail conviction’: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has told the Madras High Court that a minister can’t be sacked from the position unless he is convicted with two years of imprisonment. The submission was made by Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram during hearing of petitions seeking to remove minister V Senthil Balaji, currently in Central prison in Puzhal, after being arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) on money laundering charges.

There is no bar on the minister to continue to hold on to the position. He can’t be removed from the Cabinet unless convicted with two years of imprisonment, the AG said. Referring to the petitioner’s contention onthe governor’s powers to sack the minister, he said either the President or the governor cannot exercise the powers independently but only on the advice of the council of ministers.

Quoting several judgments of the courts, including the Supreme Court, he recalled the apex court had held that when the electorate do not have the powers to recall the representative they had elected, the court too can’t do so by issuing orders.

Responding to the contention that Senthil Balaji has been drawing the salary due for a minister without even discharging the duties, the AG said a minister in the state is getting a salary of Rs 76,000 per month while an MLA is getting much higher salary of Rs 1.05 lakh. Senior counsel V Ragavachari and advocate K Sakthivel argued on behalf of the petitioners who including AIADMK ex-MP J Jayavardhan and advocate ML Ravi.

Karur I-T raids: Bail to DMK cadre cancelled

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC cancelled the bail granted to DMK cadre, accused of assaulting Income Tax officials during the raids conducted in May at various properties linked to minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar in Karur district. Justice G Ilangovan observed that the bail orders passed by the lower court were cryptic and the magistrate failed to take into account the need to recover the snatched articles and documents from the accused cadre. He said that the bail applications should be decided by a senior judge, and therefore, he set aside the bail orders and remitted the matter to the Karur Chief Judicial Magistrate to be decided afresh. He also granted three days time to the accused persons to surrender before the CJM court.

