Cauvery swells, tourism suspended in Hogenakkal

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With inflow in the Cauvery river rising, district collector K Santhi has issued orders suspending tourism operations, including coracle rides, in Hogenakkal to ensure the safety of tourists. Police have set up checkpoints to prevent trespassing into the restricted areas near the river.

On Friday, the inflow stood at 20,000 cusecs in Biligundlu following which Santhi suspended tourism activities until further notice. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) officials said, “Over the past three days, water levels have increased from 1,000 cusecs on Monday to 20,000 cusecs on Friday. The inflow increased due to incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of Cauvery and also due to water released from Kabini and Krishnasagar dams in Karnataka. We are monitoring the water level on an hourly basis.”

The collector told TNIE, “To ensure the safety of tourists, coracle operations are suspended whenever the water level reaches 9,000 cusecs. To ensure that tourists or pilgrims performing religious rites do not approach the Cauvery, a team of police, revenue and development officers has been posted in Hogenakkal.

Moreover, we have set up over 25 CCTV cameras in key areas, and we will monitor the situation. As of now, only 10 areas come under the flood zone and to ensure their safety, preparations have been made. It will be a threat once the water levels reach 1 lakh cusecs.”

She added that the forest department is also coordinating with the administration to prevent trespassing from Anchetti in Krishnagiri. “Ahead of ‘Aadi perukku celebrations, we will also set up a public address system which will be alerting tourists on dangerous areas near the Cauvery,” she added.

