Consider granting conjugal rights to prisoners: Madras High Court Judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice SM Subramaniam of Madras High Court has requested the Tamil Nadu government to consider a scheme to provide conjugal rights to prisoners. A resolution in this regard was adopted at a recent review meeting held to take stock of the functioning of the Central Prison in Puzhal. Justice Subramaniam chaired the meeting in his capacity as the portfolio judge for Tiruvallur district. He had also held a surprise inspection in the prison early in the month.

“The government of Tamil Nadu is requested to consider implementation of the scheme for extending conjugal rights to the prisoners which is effectively in force in the states of Punjab and Haryana,” said the resolution.

Another resolution requested the dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to ensure sick prisoners are provided with required medical treatment. “The doctors’ opinion to admit prisoner in government hospital is final and such decision by the doctors is to be followed by the officials,” it read.

The meeting noted that certain serious allegation on policemen compelling doctors and nursing staff not to admit the prisoners in the government hospital has surfaced. The dean was asked to hold an inquiry and take suitable action to prevent such incidents.

The prison officials were instructed to improve the basic amenities provided to the inmates and for the visitors, particularly sanitation facilities for woman visitors.

