DMK councillors flay Tiruchy mayor, stage protest

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A resolution tabled in the corporation council meeting on Friday on the expenses incurred from organising a welfare aid distribution event at the collectorate in May was met with opposition from two DMK councillors, who also staged a sit-in condemning its adoption.

Of the 98 resolutions tabled for the council’s approval, the one numbered 43 was met with objections from councillors T Muthuselvam and V Ramdoss. According to the information tabled, the civic body spent `56.8 lakh on the government welfare aid distribution event on May 14. Muthuselvam, who is also chairman of corporation’s finance committee, demanded a break-up of expenditure details and said that the council cannot adopt the resolution without it. Councillor V Ramdoss also supported him.

To this, Mayor Mu Anbalagan said the resolution cannot be dismissed and informed Muthuselvam that he can peruse the files pertaining to the event. This brought the din in the council hall under control and the council moved on to discuss other subjects. However, after adopting all the resolutions tabled by the council, Muthuselvam in a surprise move urged the mayor again to not adopt the resolution on the welfare event. Ramdoss supported him and made a joint request to hold the resolution.

The mayor, however, reiterated to the two councillors that they can access the files recording the expenditure minutiae individually and asserted that cleared resolutions cannot be put on hold. Muthuselvam and Ramdoss replied that the mayor should not function like a dictator. They also announced that they would stage a sit-in in the council hall against it.

The mayor and other councilors, however, ignored the two and stepped out of the council hall after giving their nod for adopting the resolutions tabled in the session. Despite repeatedly being asked about suspected financial irregularities having led them to oppose the resolution, Muthuselvam and Ramdoss maintained silence and continued their protest at the council hall.

When contacted Anbalagan dismissed claims of him having acted in a dictatorial manner and pointed out how he even allowed the protesting councillors to peruse the files of the event.

TIRUCHY: A resolution tabled in the corporation council meeting on Friday on the expenses incurred from organising a welfare aid distribution event at the collectorate in May was met with opposition from two DMK councillors, who also staged a sit-in condemning its adoption. Of the 98 resolutions tabled for the council’s approval, the one numbered 43 was met with objections from councillors T Muthuselvam and V Ramdoss. According to the information tabled, the civic body spent `56.8 lakh on the government welfare aid distribution event on May 14. Muthuselvam, who is also chairman of corporation’s finance committee, demanded a break-up of expenditure details and said that the council cannot adopt the resolution without it. Councillor V Ramdoss also supported him. To this, Mayor Mu Anbalagan said the resolution cannot be dismissed and informed Muthuselvam that he can peruse the files pertaining to the event. This brought the din in the council hall under control and the council moved on to discuss other subjects. However, after adopting all the resolutions tabled by the council, Muthuselvam in a surprise move urged the mayor again to not adopt the resolution on the welfare event. Ramdoss supported him and made a joint request to hold the resolution.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The mayor, however, reiterated to the two councillors that they can access the files recording the expenditure minutiae individually and asserted that cleared resolutions cannot be put on hold. Muthuselvam and Ramdoss replied that the mayor should not function like a dictator. They also announced that they would stage a sit-in in the council hall against it. The mayor and other councilors, however, ignored the two and stepped out of the council hall after giving their nod for adopting the resolutions tabled in the session. Despite repeatedly being asked about suspected financial irregularities having led them to oppose the resolution, Muthuselvam and Ramdoss maintained silence and continued their protest at the council hall. When contacted Anbalagan dismissed claims of him having acted in a dictatorial manner and pointed out how he even allowed the protesting councillors to peruse the files of the event.