Firecracker unit blast in Krishnagiri claims at least nine lives

At around 10 am, a firecracker shop in Palayapettai caused a violent explosion leaving over three houses in the area severely damaged.

A firecracker unit exploded in Palayapettai (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Nine people have been confirmed dead and twelve others injured in an explosion at a firework warehouse near Palayapettai in Krishnagiri on Saturday morning.

Fire and Police personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire and rescued the injured.

According to sources in the revenue department, The warehouse was a licensed unit run by 46-year-old Ravi who lived in the same area. This warehouse stored the volatile chemicals used in the manufacture of firecrackers.

It remains unknown what triggered the explosion. 

The deceased have been identified as Ravi (46), Ruthish (21), Rithiga(19), Ibrahim Kaiyulla (21) and Imran (18). Others remain unidentified, sources said.

Police sources who commented on the matter said, the fire and rescue services personnel arrived at the spot around 10 am and began relief measures. Four fire engines were brought to douse the fire.

"Due to the nature of the explosion, we had to use 5 earth movers to clear the debris. So far, 13 people have been admitted to Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted and further details will be revealed later, " the officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin who was notified about the incident expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakhs each to the family of the deceased and said Rs 1 lakh aid will be provided to people seeking treatment at hospitals. People who suffered slight injuries will be provided aid of Rs 50,000 each, he said.

