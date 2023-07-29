Goubert market traders to hold series of agitations on July 31

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Traders of Goubert Market will hold a series of agitations starting with a black flag demonstration by closing the market on July 31 until their demands with regard to the market's reconstruction under the Smart City scheme are addressed. In addition to urging the government for an alternative instead of Goubert market, the traders have also demanded that the current space be renovated.

Traders of around 1,400 shops in the market are urging the government to explore alternative locations for the modern market instead of Goubert Market, as it will allow them to continue their businesses uninterrupted, said AITUC General Secretary Seduselvam, leading the Periya Market Traders Association.

At the same time, he added, they want the government to renovate the existing market to ensure that it remains functional during any transition period. If the current market needs to be temporarily vacated for construction, they suggested setting up temporary shops in the old jail area to mitigate financial losses. The government has allocated Rs 56 crore for the new multi-story market that is to be completed in eight months.

Expressing concerns around the feasibility of the new market design, traders argued that a multi-storied market, akin to a mall, may not be suitable for their business model. They contend that the current open-market structure facilitates convenience for both traders and customers.

The traders are also sceptical of the project's completion within the stipulated period of eight months, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. They cited delays in projects like the Anna Thidal market, Nellithope market, and Muthialpet market. The opposition alliance INDIA has already announced to support their agitations with DMK, Congress, left parties, and VCK leading them.

