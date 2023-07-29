Imperative for NLCIL to acquire land in Valayamadevi: Thangam Thennarasu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: It is imperative for the NLCIL to acquire land in Valayamadevi village in Cuddalore for the expansion of its mining operations, said Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday. Addressing reporters at Madurai collectorate, he said, "Our government gave permission to a particular political outfit to stage a protest in a democratic manner in Valaymadevi village on Friday. However, owing to their political vendetta, the party has incited violence in the area. Stringent action will be taken against them."



"For the past six days, the NLCIL has been acquiring land in six villages in the area. They have already acquired 273 hectares of land, and need to take over 30 more hectares. They need to construct an alternative canal here for Paravanaru River in order to expand their mining operations. Only then, the NLCIL will be able to generate electricity for the state. The agriculture minister and district administration authorities had already held talks with the farmers about this," Thennarasu said.



He also announced that a special camp will be conducted in Cuddalore from August 16-26 for distributing compensation to people whose plots of land are being acquired. "As much as Rs 25 lakh will be provided as compensation for each acre to the owners. Additionally, Rs 30,000 per acre will be provided as compensation for crops damaged during the acquisition process," he added.



GK Vasan slams destruction of crops



Tamil Manila Congress President GK Vasan met reporters at Madurai airport on Friday and said destroying harvest-ready crops using earthmovers is like slapping on the stomach of farmers. "The state government must immediately stop the land acquisition process," he said. When reporters asked him about Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating the supply of free electricity to farmers in delta districts, Vasan said the CM launched it now only to divert attention from the government's inability to receive Cauvery water from Karnataka.



Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan expressed apprehensions about the land acquisition. "The government must initiate tripartite talks between farmers, landowners and the officials concerned to resolve the issue amicably," he said in a statement.



MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemned the police action of caning the protesting people on Friday. "PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and the party cadre, who were arrested during the protests, should be immediately released. TVK president T Velmurugan also criticised the police for resorting to lathi charges against the protestors.

(With inputs from Chennai)

