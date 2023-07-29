Home States Tamil Nadu

Indian Navy rescues 36 fishermen stranded at sea for over two days

The Indian Navy ship after providing fishing vessels with necessary provisions, towed them for more than 30 hours, ensuring their safe return to Chennai harbour.

Published: 29th July 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy rescues fishermen stranded at sea for over two days (Photo | Express)

Indian Navy rescues fishermen stranded at sea for over two days (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirty-six Indian fishermen stranded at sea for over two days due to prevalent weather conditions without fuel, provisions and engine breakdown were rescued by Indian Navy.

Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, on deployment in the Bay of Bengal, detected three Indian Fishing Vessels adrift in the rough seas, approximately 130 nautical miles off the coast of Tamil Nadu. The three fishing vessels were identified as Sabarainathan, Kalaivani and V Sami, belonging to Nagapattinam.

The Indian Navy ship after providing fishing vessels with necessary provisions, towed them for more than 30 hours, ensuring their safe return to Chennai harbour, a release stated.

