Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad case: CB-CID seeks more time to file status report

Judge R Sridharan posted the matter for hearing to September 8.

Published: 29th July 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Stating that mobile phone signal details of suspects have to analysed, CB-CID police on Friday sought more time from the district court to submit status report on probe into the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case.

Explaining the progress made so far, special public prosecutor Shajahan told the court that electronic evidence and call detail record have been sent to the forensic science laboratory in Gujarat and results are awaited. Probe has to be conducted in various places and 19 more cell phone tower locations are to be examined. 

Judge R Sridharan posted the matter for hearing to September 8.  On July 11, district sessions judge Abdul Khader directed CB-CID to submit a status report on probe held for past 10 months. But as the district judge was not available on Friday, trial was held in the family court. 

On July 11, district sessions judge Abdul Khader directed CB-CID to submit a status report on the investigation conducted for the past 10 months. But as the district judge was not available on Friday, the trial was held in the family court.  

CBCID SP GS Madhavan appeared in court for the first time in connection with the trial. Prime suspect Walayar Manoj also appeared for the hearing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CB-CID Kodanad case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp