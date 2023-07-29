Kodanad case: CB-CID seeks more time to file status report

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Stating that mobile phone signal details of suspects have to analysed, CB-CID police on Friday sought more time from the district court to submit status report on probe into the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case.

Explaining the progress made so far, special public prosecutor Shajahan told the court that electronic evidence and call detail record have been sent to the forensic science laboratory in Gujarat and results are awaited. Probe has to be conducted in various places and 19 more cell phone tower locations are to be examined.

Judge R Sridharan posted the matter for hearing to September 8. On July 11, district sessions judge Abdul Khader directed CB-CID to submit a status report on probe held for past 10 months. But as the district judge was not available on Friday, trial was held in the family court.

CBCID SP GS Madhavan appeared in court for the first time in connection with the trial. Prime suspect Walayar Manoj also appeared for the hearing.

