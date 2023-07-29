Police launch speed radar cameras and ‘Police Bro’ initiative in Kovai

Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore city police commissioner V Balakrishnan launched the automatic speed radar cameras. 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore city police on Friday launched two initiatives — automatic speed radar
cameras to prevent speeding and Police Bro for curtailing drug usage among college students.

Coimbatore city police commissioner V Balakrishnan launched the automatic speed radar cameras. Two cameras are installed on a pole near police recruit school (PRS) premises on Avinashi Road. Two more cameras were fixed on a pole near Amman Kovil bus stop in Saravanampatti on Sathyamangalam Road and two more have been fixed near BK Pudur at Kuniyamuthur on Palakkad Road.  

“The speed radar cameras can capture a maximum of 32 vehicles at a time. They will capture images of speeding vehicles that are crossing the limit of 40kmph and will generate automatic challans. SMS with the link to download the traffic violation details will be sent to the motorists who are caught violating the speed limit. The speed limit restriction won’t be applied to vehicles including ambulances, fire services vehicles, police vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles in an emergency,” said Balakrishnan.

In another event held at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, the commissioner launched an initiative titled Police Bro to prevent male students from falling into the drug abuse trap. Around 45 police sub-inspectors will visit 100 colleges in Coimbatore city and they will sensitize the students’ community.
V Balakrishnan who launched the initiative said that the sub-inspectors will work with the male students and would take steps to prevent them from drug peddling and drug usage inside and outside the educational institution premises.

They also will assist students to stay away from drugs. They will maintain close rapport with the students and will sensitize the students, he added.

