President Murmu to take part in Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebration on August 8

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Auroville International Township on August 8. A press meet was held on Friday evening, where Auroville Foundation secretary Jayanti S Ravi shared details about Murmu's visit. Auroville, founded 55 years ago, was envisioned as a universal town where people of all countries could live in peace and harmony beyond caste, creed, politics and nationality. This year also marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

"On August 8, the President of India will visit Auroville and inaugurate the plenary session of a day-long conference titled 'Aspiring for the Supermind at the City of Consciousness'. The event will also see addresses by the Governor of Tamil Nadu and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. The conference will feature renowned speakers, authors and scholars from Auroville, Sri Aurobindo Society, Sri Aurobindo Ashram and centres across India and abroad, who will share their experiences and understanding on Supermind," said Jayanti.

A series of events has been planned as part of Aurobindo's birth anniversary celebrations at Auroville. These include essay competitions for children and youth, hosting G20 and Y29 International Spiritual Summit, Samskritam Teachers Training, a wide variety of cultural performances, exhibitions and the making of a movie on Sri Aurobindo. Initiatives such as fellowship programme, providing an immersive experience for visitors and other activities have been launched.

"For Auroville, the month of August holds special significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Sri M will be delivering talks on the Upanishad from August 13-15, in addition to the Unity Walk and sapling plantation. The Auroville Literature Festival from August 25-27, featuring some of the best Indian and international writers, will highlight Sri Aurobindo's immense contribution as a writer, an evolutionary philosopher, path-breaking visionary, epic poet, playwright and social and political thinker," Jayanti added. She said a bonfire in the amphitheater will take place on August 15.

