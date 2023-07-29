Home States Tamil Nadu

President Murmu to take part in Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebration on August 8

"On August 8, the President of India will visit Auroville and inaugurate the plenary session of a day-long conference titled 'Aspiring for the Supermind at the City of Consciousness'.

Published: 29th July 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Revolutionary turned mystic supramental sage, Sri Aurobindo.

Representational image of Revolutionary turned mystic supramental sage, Sri Aurobindo.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Auroville International Township on August 8. A press meet was held on Friday evening, where Auroville Foundation secretary Jayanti S Ravi shared details about Murmu's visit. Auroville, founded 55 years ago, was envisioned as a universal town where people of all countries could live in peace and harmony beyond caste, creed, politics and nationality. This year also marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

"On August 8, the President of India will visit Auroville and inaugurate the plenary session of a day-long conference titled 'Aspiring for the Supermind at the City of Consciousness'. The event will also see addresses by the Governor of Tamil Nadu and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. The conference will feature renowned speakers, authors and scholars from Auroville, Sri Aurobindo Society, Sri Aurobindo Ashram and centres across India and abroad, who will share their experiences and understanding on Supermind," said Jayanti.

A series of events has been planned as part of Aurobindo's birth anniversary celebrations at Auroville. These include essay competitions for children and youth, hosting G20 and Y29 International Spiritual Summit, Samskritam Teachers Training, a wide variety of cultural performances, exhibitions and the making of a movie on Sri Aurobindo. Initiatives such as fellowship programme, providing an immersive experience for visitors and other activities have been launched.

"For Auroville, the month of August holds special significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Sri M will be delivering talks on the Upanishad from August 13-15, in addition to the Unity Walk and sapling plantation. The Auroville Literature Festival from August 25-27, featuring some of the best Indian and international writers, will highlight Sri Aurobindo's immense contribution as a writer, an evolutionary philosopher, path-breaking visionary, epic poet, playwright and social and political thinker," Jayanti added. She said a bonfire in the amphitheater will take place on August 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President Droupadi Murmu Auroville International Township Aurobindo birth anniversary celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp