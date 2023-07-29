Status quo on no-caste-bar order for archakar job 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras HC refused to grant stay on a single judge’s order on the appointment of temple archakars without taking into account the caste of the person.

When the appeal petition filed by Muthu Subramania Gurukkal of Salem challenging the order of the single judge came up for hearing, the counsel for the petitioner stressed for an interim relief. However, the bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu refused to grant the relief without hearing the respondents.

Directing the official respondents to file their reply to the petition, the bench posted the matter to September 22 for further hearing. Muthu Subramania Gurukkal had challenged the recent order of Justice N Anand Venkatesh who ruled that the pedigree based on caste will have no role to play in the appointment of archakar if the person selected satisfies the requirements.

The judge also had quoted the SC as saying that the appointment of archakar is a secular function and hence there is no question of claiming hereditary right. He passed the orders on a writ petition filed against the powers of executive officers (EOs) to appointment archakars to the temples administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

