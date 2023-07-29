Velaan Sangamam clocks footfall of 60,000 farmers in two days

Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers take stock of the exhibits at the ‘Velaan Sangamam’ in Tiruchy | mk ashok kumar

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
TIRUCHY:  With Velaan Sangamam so far recording a footfall of 60,000 farmers since its inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, officials call the three-day agriculture exhibition a success. The district has been bustling with people over the past two days as farmers from across districts have been arriving in numbers on buses to attend the exhibition here.

The exhibition underway at a private college campus on Dindigul-Tiruchy Road saw students from private schools and colleges in attendance as well. K Guna, a farmer from Dindigul, going through the machinery collection exhibiting cultivation practices of the bygone days, said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him. Shreya P Singh, additional director of the agriculture department, told TNIE that they have formed a separate team to receive feedback from farmers.

She said sales are gaining momentum in the TNAU and horticulture department stalls. "Farmers have been purchasing saplings of mangoes and coconut at the sangamam. This provides an opportunity for FPOs to market their products.

We are connecting them with the companies interested for further expansion," Shreya added. L Subramanian, the state agriculture commissioner, said every farmer attending the programme would return with a take-home message.

He said over 60,000 farmers visited the sangamam on Thursday and Friday. "Farmers told us that they gained knowledge on several modern machinery and techniques only after attending the sangamam," he told TNIE.

