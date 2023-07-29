WRD plan to set up 13 sand quarries hits a roadblock

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water Resources Department (WRD) has put on hold its plan to establish 13 sand quarries across 8 districts in the state. The decision comes in the light of growing opposition from farmers and residents in various regions, particularly the Cauvery delta belt including Tiruchy and Karur. Residents have expressed concern about the potential environmental impact of mining activities on riverbeds.

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “Despite the department’s efforts to initiate the sale of river sand online, mining activities were limited to less than 10 locations in riverbed areas. However, the demand for river sand has been steadily rising, leading the WRD to consider establishing new quarries. The state government had previously granted approval for 104 quarries across Tamil Nadu.

However, the process of obtaining approval from the pollution control board for the proposed 13 quarries hit a roadblock due to administrative reasons. The WRD is actively engaged in discussions with the board to resolve the issues and resume the application process. We are committed to addressing the concerns of local communities and ensuring the sustainable operation of quarries. Peace talks will be conducted to explain the importance of these quarries.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owner’s Association president S Yuvaraj has said “acute scarcity” of river sand has affected construction work across the state. The lack of sufficient river sand supply has affected the government’s mandate to utilise 50% river sand for new government buildings, bridges, and other construction projects.

“So, the association is of the opinion that the government procure river sand from neighbouring states. Quality sand is available in the Swarnamugi and the Ponnai rivers in Andhra Pradesh, which can be procured at Rs 600 a tonne. Transporting the sand to Tamil Nadu through Tada, Nagari and Gummidipoondi is a viable option. We conveyed this to WRD Minister Duraimurugan recently,” Yuvaraj said.

However, a senior official said there are several complexities in acquiring river sand from another state.

“The revenue department needs approval from the state government to initiate the process. This necessitates mutual agreement and policy decisions between the governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This may entail a lengthy bureaucratic procedure. The process requires careful consideration and coordination between the parties concerned,” the official said.

