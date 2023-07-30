Home States Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah knows English, but spoke in Hindi at padayatra launch: Manickam Tagore

Responding to queries about the NLCIL land acquisition issue, Tagore said the union government tricked the state government on the issue.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Parliamentarian B Manickam Tagore said Union Home Minister Amit Shah found time to visit Rameswaram for inaugurating BJP TN president K Annamalai's padayatra, instead of discussing the Manipur issue in the parliament. "Moreover, Shah chose to speak at Rameswaram in Hindi. He knows English, but he deliberately spoke to Tamil people in Hindi. The padayatra won't help in any way, except maybe for improving his fitness," he added.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, Tagore said, "Bowing to consistent pressure from the opposition, the BJP-led union government has been forced to hand over the Manipur sexual assault case to the CBI. For 82 days, the PM remained tight-lipped about the brutal violence happening in the state. The MPs in the INDIA alliance, led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, travelled to the violence-hit state and took stock of the situation. DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan from Tamil Nadu were also part of the delegation."

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, the Virudhunagar MP said, "The behaviour and actions of Prime Minister Modi following the constitution of the INDIA alliance reveal that the alliance is poised in the right direction. Addressing reporters here on Saturday, he said, "Modi is already panicking. He has understood that the INDIA alliance will sweep the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

Responding to queries about the NLCIL land acquisition issue, Tagore said the union government tricked the state government on the issue. "The centre craftily passed the buck to the state government. The PMK had every right to protest over the issue, but resorting to violent protests cannot be acceptable," he added.
