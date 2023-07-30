Neyveli Lignite Corporation expansion: Farmers' association leader says DMK govt betraying farmers

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The DMK government is using its police force to betray the farmers, said farmers' association leader P R Pandian at Sethiathoppu in Cuddalore district on Sunday.

Pandian was stopped by the police from proceeding to Valayamadevi where Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd is using an earthmover to clear fertile lands acquired by it several years ago for its expansion activities. NLC's move has triggered protests in Cuddalore lately.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers' Association leader, Pandian said that the state government is intimidating the farmers by hoisting false cases against them. The government is throttling democracy with its acts.

He said farmers and the local people welcomed NLC when it moved to Cuddalore in 1956 with the hope that it would generate employment and boost the local economy. But NLC failed to fulfill its promises to the farmers. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister MK Stalin's promises to farmers about compensation for their land and jobs rings hollow, Pandian said.

On July 28, an anti-NLC protest organized by the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) turned violent after party cadres allegedly pelted stones at the police. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who led the protest, and his supporters were detained by the police.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on July 29, Anbumani Ramadoss said that the state government must immediately stop land acquisition by NLCIL or this might begin the countdown for the DMK regime.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Saturday demanded NLC drop its expansion plan considering the public opposition to it.

