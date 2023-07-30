NLC expansion might begin countdown for DMK regime: Anbumani

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The state government must immediately stop land acquisition by NLCIL or this might begin the countdown for the DMK regime, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss told reporters at Thoothukudi airport. He was on his way to attend party functions in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

"PMK had been consistently raising its voice for industrial development in the southern districts. The Nanguneri SEZ, which was created as early as 2000, has managed to attract only 13 industries employing a scanty 600 people in the last 23 years. This shows Nanguneri SEZ has not grown under the DMK regime from 2006-11", Anbumani said.

Talking about NLC expansion, Anbumani urged Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu not to take up projects that are detrimental to farmers. " This is detrimental to the environment and people. Damaging paddy fields might increase the cost of rice to Rs 500 a kg in a couple of years. What is the need to expand NLC when TN is declared a power surplus state and is capable of selling electricity to other states," Anbumani asked.

Taking a swipe at BJP leader K Annamalai's remark on NLC, Anbumani said, "Annamalai and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami protested against the acquisition of 3,000 acres of barren land for Annur SIPCOT project, but are now favouring NLC."

Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin's frequent self-introduction as a 'delta man,' Anbumani wondered whether Cuddalore district does not come under the delta fold. "CM considers only Thanjavur as delta it seems," he added.

Urging Thennarasu to take necessary steps to reduce the debts of the state, Anbumani said Tamil Nadu might go bankrupt if such financial condition continues.

When asked about PMK's alliance strategy for the 2024 LS polls, Anbumani said the party is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the centre and not at the state level.

