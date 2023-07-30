Seven drug peddlers held, 780 pills seized in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police on Friday arrested seven drug peddlers and seized around 780 pills, categorized as scheduled drugs and painkillers, from them. Intending to curb the drug and ganja peddling, all the Station House Officers (SHOs) are instructed to ensure regular monitoring at the places identified as prone to drug sales, without fail. The station officers are asked to ensure their patrol teams visit the places regularly, said police sources. In this situation, police arrested seven drug peddlers on Friday from three different locations in the city.

According to the police, RS Puram police arrested S Dhanasekaran (35) a driver from Anna Nagar near Tatabad in Sivanandhacolony, for allegedly selling sedative pills in front of a theatre at North Coimbatore. Similarly, Variety Hall road police arrested three persons-S Nowsath (24) of NH road in Maniyathottam, S Arul Selvam (25) from Sullivan Street and G Ram Prasath (24) of Ponnaiahrajapuram and seized around 50 painkillers, syringes and ganja oil from them. They were allegedly selling them at CMC colony on Variety hall road, said police.

In another bust, three of the four-member gang namely M Abbas Moideen (27) of Azath Nagar in Karumbukadai, T David Michel (20) of Lakshmipuram near Ganapathy and R Edwin Charles (19) of Chekkan Thottam near Ganapathy were arrested for the sale of ganja and drugs near a temple at Azath Nagar in the Karumbukadai area. One suspect, Faizal from Karumbukadai managed to escape when police surrounded them at 11 am. Police also seized around 670 painkiller pills along with 50 grams of ganja from them. In the meantime, the Peelamedu police also seized a bunch of 40 painkiller tablets from a student N Vinothkumar (19) who was selling them in front of a private college on Kalappatti Road in the city. All the suspects were booked under the provisions of the NDPS Act along with IPC section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence)

