'Velaan Sangamam' concludes in Tamil Nadu, records one lakh visitors

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With a footfall of over 1,00,000 visitors in three days, 'Velaan Sangamam', the first state-level expo by the agriculture department, came to an end on Saturday. Department officials, farmers and FPOs told TNIE that it was the first time such a massive exercise was done to bring together a range of people across the food supply chain.

State Agriculture Commissioner L Subramanian, speaking with TNIE, said, "We had more than a lakh visitors including farmers, agricultural students and school students. It's a first-of-its-kind event and a great success. The purpose of the exhibition was to make farmers learn something new that would benefit them, and we were successful. Almost every farmer has bought a seed or a seedling. Information and purchases related to high yield seeds and micro irrigation were also high."

The expo opened newer possibilities with a wider network of people, officials said.

C Nehru, a farmer from Ayothiyapattinam in Salem District said, "Coming here, I learnt several new things about organic farming and vegetable farming. I have gathered a list of phone numbers from the Sangamam to contact once I go back to my place."

R Hari Krishnan from Kaveripakkam in Ranipet said, "It was very useful to learn about several new innovations. Meeting farmers across the state was also encouraging."

A Manikutty Subramaniyam of the Banana Producers Group, an FPO said, "We appreciate the government's efforts to arrange this. We produce a wide range of products including banana chocolates and banana juice. We recorded very good sales and received an export order as well. Regular programs like this would boost up FPOs and remove middlemen."

A senior official from the agriculture engineering department said, "Interactions with farmers showcase untapped potential in the state to popularise and promote modern agricultural equipment. Many farmers have registered for power tillers and weeders to replace traditional tractors. We have also registered all farmers' requests in our stalls."

