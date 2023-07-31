Home States Tamil Nadu

30-year-old dies in Tamil Nadu after having an illegal abortion; woman held

Published: 31st July 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnancy, Abortion

Image for representation purpose

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  An alleged illegal abortion performed on a 30-year-old woman at a house at Thuraiyur killed her on Friday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as S Priya, was living with her husband V Sivakumar (35), a carpenter, and their two girls for the past eight years.

Priya, who was pregnant, fearing that she would deliver a girl child for the third time, without informing any of her family members, decided to abort the four-month-old foetus. On July 27, she approached M Chithra (35), running a medical shop, at her house.

The next morning she suffered excessive bleeding due to complications in the abortion. She then informed her husband over the phone who took her to the Thuraiyur government hospital. She was referred to MGMGH but she was declared dead.

On Saturday, based on the complaint of the deceased’s husband, the Thuraiyur police registered a case against Chitra and arrested and remanded her, the police added.

