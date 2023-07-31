Home States Tamil Nadu

After testing the waters, BJP now dropping idea to field Modi in Ramnad?

After testing the waters, the BJP seems to have abandoned the idea of fielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ramanathapuram constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of PM Narendra Modi waiving to supporters in Tamil Nadu | Express

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After testing the waters, the BJP seems to have abandoned the idea of fielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ramanathapuram constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Political pundits say the party appears to have sensed the ground reality that its track record in the constituency is not propitious. On Saturday, BJP state president K Annamalai said it was only a wish of the party’s state unit and that the party leadership would take the final call.

Speculations about Modi’s potential candidature emerged following discussions among BJP leaders during a regional consultative meeting of BJP state presidents and general secretaries held in Hyderabad on July 9. Many leaders suggested that Modi should contest Ramanathapuram, considering it a significant and challenging opportunity. They believed that if Modi could defeat K Navaskani, who represents the constituency comprising a significant Muslim vote share, it would send a powerful message about BJP’s strength in garnering Hindu support across southern states. 

Many of the BJP-affiliated handles on Twitter substantiated the claim with Annamalai choosing Rameswaram to start his padayatra.  In TN, the speculations gained traction after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state in June second week and said a Tamil should become PM of India in the future. However, Annamalai’s statement on Saturday signals that the party is no longer keen on the idea. 

Commenting over the saffron party’s confusion over the issue, veteran political journalist Durai Karthi told TNIE, “Already three national leaders -- Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi -- contested and won from south India. They tasted victory as their party has at least 30% vote base in Karnataka and Kerala. But, the BJP in TN, the party is still struggling with a single-digit vote share. So, I think the gamble is not politically viable for the party.” 

Another veteran journalist, T Koodalarasan, told TNIE, “BJP is always keen on using its strong booth committees for campaigns. However, if Modi contested from Ramanathapuram, they would have to solely rely on the work of their alliance partner; as of now AIADMK.” One of the second-rung BJP leaders, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore were the most favourable constituencies for the party. “We have booth agents for nearly 85% and 65% of areas in these constituencies,” he said. 

Commenting over the rumour, BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy told TNIE, “If Rahul Gandhi can contest from Wayanad parliament constituency, Modi can contest from anywhere in India. No official discussion has been held about his candidature.”

