Annamalai meets palmyra farmers in Ramnad on 3rd day of his yatra

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Alleging that the state government has failed to promote palmyra products, BJP state president K Annamalai said efforts to provide palmyra sugar in ration shops could promote the palmyra tree farmers in the state.



During his visit to a palmyra tree farm in Ramanathapuram on Sunday as a part of his ongoing En Maan En Makkal Yatra, he said ever since palmyra toddy was banned, people from many areas have given up on growing palmyra trees in the state. " In Ramanathapuramm, which houses more than a crore palmyra trees, many farmers have given up on palmyra cultivation. The state government should have taken action toward the promotion of the other palmyra products. The BJP will take action towards promoting palmyra products for the welfare of palmyra farmers," he added.



Speaking about the hardships faced by palmyra farmers, Annamalai assured to take action towards solving their issues and explained how the union government has initiated farmers' production organisation (FPO) in efforts to promote value-based production across the nation.



Taking a short break at the palmyra farm, Annamalai, along with BJP leader Ponn Radhakrishnan, ate karupatti, palmyra sugar, and palmyra juice (pathaneer).



Further speaking, Annamalai explained the statement of Amit Shah on the Senthil Balaji issue. "Even after the Supreme Court's order to impose the Prevention of Corruption Act on Senthil Balaji and action by the Enforcement Directorate, CM Stalin has retained Senthil Balaji as a minister. This only shows how much CM Stalin houses corruption.



Annamalai while responding to a question about the allegations against the DMK's political family, stated that all posts within the party are occupied by members of the political family. He further raised a question on Udhayanidhi Stalin has not yet responded to the audio recordings that allege his involvement in corruption worth `30,000 crore.



Annamalai also met the public in Ramanathapuram during his yatra.

