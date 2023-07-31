Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite borewells and tanks, Vellore hamlets must rely on open wells

Instead the 3,500 tribal residents of 14 hamlets in the panchayat still rely on water from open wells and public handpumps to meet their daily needs.

Published: 31st July 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Women drawing water from an open well at Nakinoor | S dinesh

Women drawing water from an open well at Nakinoor | S dinesh

By Praveena S A
Express News Service

VELLORE:  In May 2022, the Tamil Nadu forest department installed a water tank and borewell with a motor for the Peenjamandai village panchayat at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Yet, the residents have never received water from the borewell.

Instead, the 3,500 tribal residents of 14 hamlets in the panchayat still rely on water from open wells and public handpumps to meet their daily needs. Now, the handpump in one of the hamlets too has stopped working for 10 days burdening the women of Nakkinoor with long treks to fetch water from the well.

Residents blame official apathy for their dire straits. According to Peenjamandai panchayat president Rekha Anandhan, the borewell motor operates on both three and two-phase power modes. “On two-phase mode, it struggles due to the high power load so we are transitioning to a three-phase power system that has already been implemented in two hamlets. However, this is only a temporary fix. For a permanent solution, we will need an electrical substation here as promised to us by ministers.”

In the meantime, residents lamented of their need to rely on age-old, time-intensive methods to access water in this modern age. For instance, 21-year-old Lakshmi from Nakkinoor hamlet in Peenjamandai has to walk to the well 300m away multiple times to fetch 10-15 pots of water to meet her family’s daily needs. 

‘18 overhead tanks have been installed, yet there is no water in Peenjamandai’

Other hamlets in Peenjamandai too, have similar complaints. The residents have been urging the officials to address the issue through multiple complaints and to appoint a tank operator to ensure proper maintenance of the water facilities but in vain.

“We may not be educated, and are somehow enduring this struggle, but now our children are receiving an education. We don’t want the next generation to face the same hardships. All we ask is for water for drinking and daily usage,” said 37-year-old Neela of Nakkinnor.

“It would be a big relief if the problem with the bore motor could be resolved so that we no longer have to struggle to fetch water using a rope from the well.” A resident from a nearby hamlet expressed a similar complaint, “Whenever officials visit Peenjamandai, water is conveniently available in the public taps. On other days, we struggle to fetch water from the open well.”

Srinivasan, a member of the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Tribe Malayali Peravai said that despite the installation of approximately 18 overhead tanks in Peenjamandai, there has been no water supply. “Residents have to struggle to access an essential like water. The solution solely relies on the authorities taking responsibility and addressing the problem promptly.”

Rekha Anandhan said the panchayat would seek funds to appoint a tank operator for further maintenance. “With the recent construction of the road, we believe that all works will be done promptly.” District collector, P Kumaravel Pandian, said the matter will be addressed, and tank operators will be appointed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water tank Borewell Open well
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp