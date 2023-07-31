Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers stopped by TN police, denied entry at Valayamadevi

The promises, however, made to the first lot that had given their land remain unfulfilled.

(Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Tamil Nadu farmers’ association committee president PR Pandian accused the state government of violating human rights after the joint committee members were denied entry at Valayamadevi, on Sunday. The functionaries, who were there to inspect farmlands affected by works on the NLCIL coal mine, were stopped by the police at Sethiyathope Cross Road.

Addressing the media, Pandian said that the NLCIL project had begun in 1956 with the consensus of the public and farmers, who believed that it would generate employment and add to the revenue. The promises, however, made to the first lot that had given their land remain unfulfilled. The NLCIL contract workers are still protesting, while those who had given land are rendered unemployed. The recent flooding of Paravanaru river further impacted farmlands, and a new canal has been constructed. Tamil Nadu chief minister must clarify this, he said.

Pandian highlighted that despite farmers’ objections, lands are being acquired for the second mine. Cuddalore is facing challenges since Friday, and the people want NLCIL removed. The state government, however, is resorting to tactics like using the police to threaten and file cases against people, he added.

He further demanded that the state government remove NLCIL, and proposed the formation of a committee under the chief secretary, with secretaries from agriculture and environment departments, to inspect the affected villages and collect the villagers’ feedback.

