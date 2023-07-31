Home States Tamil Nadu

Four killed in car-lorry crash near Madurai

The car proceeding from Kanyakumari to Chennai crashed into a lorry coming in the opposite direction killing three persons travelling in the car and the lorry driver.

Published: 31st July 2023 03:00 PM

CHENNAI: Four persons were killed in a road accident near Madurai on Sunday night.

A car proceeding to Chennai from Kanyakumari was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry coming in the opposite direction from Madurai on the Thirumangalam -Virudhunagar 4 -way highway near Maitanpatti in Kallikudi.

The speeding car reportedly lost control, ran berserk, and jumped a barricade before crashing into the lorry, sources said.

The occupants of the car, Sam Davidson, Martin and Kamalanesan--members of the same family belonging to Thengankulivilai in Kanyakumari were killed on the spot. The lorry driver, Selvakumar (34) was also killed in the crash.

Upon information, Kallikudi police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Thirumangalam Government Hospital for postmortem. The vehicles involved in the crash were removed from the spot to make way for the flow of traffic.

Kallikudi police have registered a case and are investigating. 

