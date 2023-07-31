Home States Tamil Nadu

History-'cheater' couple defrauds people of Rs 90 lakh, arrested in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  The Cuddalore District Crime Branch apprehended a couple from Vadalur for allegedly cheating multiple people to the tune of Rs 90 lakh on the pretext of helping them secure government jobs, on Friday. The latest complaint was filed on Thursday, with the complainant claiming to be duped of Rs 55 lakh.

The accused were identified as R Dheenadayalan (43), from Sernthirakillai near Bhuvanagiri, and his wife D Usha. Dheendayalan worked as a coordinator at a government hospital and ran a coaching centre in Vadalur. Police said that he swindled money from his students on the pretext of offering them government jobs. The latest complainant, M Anbazhagan, a resident of Vizhapallam near Kurinjipadi, had befriended Dheenadayalan through mutual acquaintances. In 2021, Anbazhagan approached Dheendayalan to help his son, daughter, and daughter-in-law secure jobs in TNEB and teaching positions at government schools, respectively. Since July 24, 2021, Anbazhagan paid a total of Rs 55 lakh to Dheendayalan, but his family members never received offer letters.

Anbazhagan tried to retrieve the money but to no avail. He realised only recently that he had been cheated after he came across news of Dheendayalan's earlier fraud. It is then that he lodged a complaint against the couple at the District Superintendent of Police office, on Thursday, following which a case was registered under seven sections of the IPC. The couple was arrested and remanded in Cuddalore central prison, on Saturday.

Police told TNIE that Dheenadayalan was first slapped with a cheating case six months ago. Ilanthamizhan of Bhuvanagiri accused him of promising a railway job and duping him of Rs 10 lakh. After the first case was filed, subsequent cases of Dheendayalan defrauding others also came to light. Five other individuals, police said, were promised positions in the revenue and Hindu Religious, and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) departments. They were cheated of a total of Rs 25 lakh.

Dheenadayalan was arrested back then, but he was out of jail on anticipatory bail. Although he went absconding to evade another arrest, police took action against his coaching centre with the help of the revenue department and shut it down. A few months later, however, he returned and reopened it. Despite not following proper procedures, the revenue department did not take any action, alleged the source. The police are now trying to seal his institute.

