Kovai man sexually assaults two-year-old daughter, arrested

A senior police officer said he admitted to the crime and was arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded to prison on Sunday,

COIMBATORE:  A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting his two-year-old daughter. The incident came to light on Saturday when the child fell ill and was taken to hospital by her mother.

According to police, the suspect works as a medical sales representative and lives in Podanur. On Saturday, as the child fell sick, following which the mother took her to a nearby hospital. Upon examining her, the doctor informed the woman that the child has been sexually assaulted.

The child was left in her mother’s care following the medical examination and treatment. Suspecting her husband, she immediately lodged a complaint with the all-women police (AWPS-south), who detained him and held an inquiry.

A senior police officer said he admitted to the crime and was arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded to prison on Sunday, “The suspect was under the influence of alcohol on Saturday and allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter. The child developed health issues and was admitted in hospital,” the officer added. He, however, could not confirm if the child was alone at home when she was sexually assaulted.

When asked, senior consultant psychiatrist of Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital, Dr D Srinivasan said “It is the frontal lobe (front-most part of the brain) that dictates what is right and wrong as socially defined by us. When a person consumes liquor or narcotic drugs, its functions get affected and the person becomes uncontrollable. It is possible that the suspect’s inebriated state was the reason for the crime.”

