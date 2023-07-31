Home States Tamil Nadu

LPG leak triggered blast in cracker shop: Tamil Nadu Minister

Addressing media after visiting the 13 injured people admitted to the government Krishnagiri medical college hospital, the minister said,

Published: 31st July 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister R Sakkarapani

Tamil Nadu minister R Sakkarapani (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Sunday said gas leak from an LPG cylinder in a hotel near the firecracker shop led to the explosion at Palayapettai on Saturday, in which nine people died.

Addressing media after visiting the 13 injured people admitted to the government Krishnagiri medical college hospital, the minister said, “Forensic report said the explosion happened due to leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder in a hotel. To prevent such incidents in future, a survey will be conducted and steps taken to prevent firecracker shops/godowns from functioning amid residential and in crowded places.” 

The minister handed solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to 11 people who were injured and Rs 50,000 each to two persons who suffered minor injuries.  Police and revenue department sources told TNIE that M Ravi (46) of Palayapettai had a licence to sell crackers and followed all safety procedures. He got the licence in 2020 and it is valid till 2024, they said, adding Ravi has permission to store up to 500 kg of crackers in the shop. 

On Saturday, D Antony Arockiyaraj (30), who runs a packaged drinking water business, lodged a police complaint stating that his family had  rented out six row shops, including the hotel and the cracker shop. 
On Saturday, he saw the hotel collapse following an explosion and crackers stacked in the shop going up in flames. 

He alleged that a cylinder blast in the hotel triggered the explosion. However, people living near the shop differed in their opinion. Some of them said that poor storage  conditions in the cracker unit caused the blast. On Sunday, a team of officers from Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) in Vellore, headed by Ganesan, deputy chief controller of explosives, inspected the accident spot collected samples.
MP Dr A Chellakumar, who visited the accident spot on Sunday, said authorities should check if there are residential units or shops before giving permission to cracker shops or godowns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Sakkarapani Gas leak
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp