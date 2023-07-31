Maintenance work in Tiruchy: Trains from southern districts running at least five hours behind schedule

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Trains to and from southern districts are reported to be running five hours behind schedule, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

The Southern Railway, in a statement, said that due to due to creation of sufficient corridor blocks for maintenance of assets in Tiruchirappalli yard, more than 20 trains are running late by five hours. This delay is expected till the third week of August.

Sources say that trains heading towards Chennai from the southern districts and trains leaving for the southern districts from Chennai are delayed by the maintenance works.

Passengers taking Pothigai, Pandian and Nellai superfast express trains are stated to be the most affected. However, the Southern Railway has announced that the ticket fares will be reimbursed for passengers who were not abe to board the trains despite reservations. The passengers have been asked to approach the authorities for proof to claim the refund.

