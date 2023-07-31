Off the cuff: You share, we take care 

By Express News Service

You share, we take care

Eight quarters constructed for civil surgeons of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital more than 10 years ago are lying unused as none of the doctors wanted to stay in them. The building is lying in ruins. On the other hand, many offices of separate health wings lack their own buildings and some are operating from cramped offices. “At least 10 offices of health wings can spaciously function from these unoccupied quarters, some of which are two-storey buildings. However, whenever we approach the TvMCH administration, we are turned down. However, two such wing offices managed to get space. To show that the remaining quarters are not empty, recently the administration made some people, engaged in hospital building construction, stay there,” said a health official.

A man is a woman’s world

It is often said that a woman will go to any lengths for their life partner and they do. This does not, however, mean that men are incapable of returning the favour. And this man did just that for his wife. During a camp to register for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam in Royapuram in Chennai, one of the first persons to line up was a man in his 50s. He was at least an hour early for the camp that was supposed to open at 10 am and didn’t waste any time in asking officials when the camp would begin. When pointed out that it is essentially a camp for women and that his wife should be here, he quipped, “Oh yes, I’m aware. I only came to save a place in line for her. If they give us the money, I would immediately go to the TASMAC.” There was no telling if it was sarcasm or if he indeed meant what he said. But, before anyone could draw any conclusion the man left on his bicycle to bring his wife to the camp.

‘Staging’ a protest

The Manipur violence against women has led to nationwide protests against the central government’s alleged inefficiency in addressing the situation. In solidarity with the affected, student forums across the country have staged protests recently. However, a cadre of the ruling party in Villupuram allegedly ‘staged’ a protest instead of protesting. According to sources, a section of the party cadre forced the college administrations to halt classes and forced students to vacate the campus under the pretence of a strike. Some students from a government arts college were handed over banners by the party members and instructed to pose with them for media coverage.

Power and the powerless

The position of audit wing chief in Tangedco has been lying vacant for several months. Currently, an additional officer is acting as in-charge. However, the head of the department has transferred several staff members to other districts without a valid explanation. As a result, the wing at the head office is understaffed, leading to a lack of continuous auditing of accounts for months. In response, some officials are considering approaching the court with the support of unions to take action against the HOD. The officials expect the CMD to intervene.

Bid to elevate son draws flak

A bid to elevate his son to the post of Theni district secretary by AIADMK organising secretary STK Jakkaiyan has not gone down well with members of the party. Jakkaiyan did not consult with office-bearers before taking any decision. Even during a meeting held recently in view of AIADMK conference in Madurai, he did not invite anybody from the district but took his son to the meeting. This created resentment against him and was reflected in the protest against rising veggie prices. The officer-bearers left out his name and photograph from the banner. In the meantime, EPS split the district secretary post into South and North and made urban secretary Krishnakumar as north district secretary. Sources say EPS is planning to appoint Murukottai Ramar or former MP Parthipan or Sivakumar as South district secretary.

(Contributed by Thinakaran Rajamani, Nirupama Viswanathan, Krithika Srinivasan,S Guruvanmikanathan, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam; Compiled by Ashok Subramaniam V )

You share, we take care Eight quarters constructed for civil surgeons of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital more than 10 years ago are lying unused as none of the doctors wanted to stay in them. The building is lying in ruins. On the other hand, many offices of separate health wings lack their own buildings and some are operating from cramped offices. “At least 10 offices of health wings can spaciously function from these unoccupied quarters, some of which are two-storey buildings. However, whenever we approach the TvMCH administration, we are turned down. However, two such wing offices managed to get space. To show that the remaining quarters are not empty, recently the administration made some people, engaged in hospital building construction, stay there,” said a health official. A man is a woman’s world It is often said that a woman will go to any lengths for their life partner and they do. This does not, however, mean that men are incapable of returning the favour. And this man did just that for his wife. During a camp to register for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam in Royapuram in Chennai, one of the first persons to line up was a man in his 50s. He was at least an hour early for the camp that was supposed to open at 10 am and didn’t waste any time in asking officials when the camp would begin. When pointed out that it is essentially a camp for women and that his wife should be here, he quipped, “Oh yes, I’m aware. I only came to save a place in line for her. If they give us the money, I would immediately go to the TASMAC.” There was no telling if it was sarcasm or if he indeed meant what he said. But, before anyone could draw any conclusion the man left on his bicycle to bring his wife to the camp. ‘Staging’ a protest The Manipur violence against women has led to nationwide protests against the central government’s alleged inefficiency in addressing the situation. In solidarity with the affected, student forums across the country have staged protests recently. However, a cadre of the ruling party in Villupuram allegedly ‘staged’ a protest instead of protesting. According to sources, a section of the party cadre forced the college administrations to halt classes and forced students to vacate the campus under the pretence of a strike. Some students from a government arts college were handed over banners by the party members and instructed to pose with them for media coverage. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Power and the powerless The position of audit wing chief in Tangedco has been lying vacant for several months. Currently, an additional officer is acting as in-charge. However, the head of the department has transferred several staff members to other districts without a valid explanation. As a result, the wing at the head office is understaffed, leading to a lack of continuous auditing of accounts for months. In response, some officials are considering approaching the court with the support of unions to take action against the HOD. The officials expect the CMD to intervene. Bid to elevate son draws flak A bid to elevate his son to the post of Theni district secretary by AIADMK organising secretary STK Jakkaiyan has not gone down well with members of the party. Jakkaiyan did not consult with office-bearers before taking any decision. Even during a meeting held recently in view of AIADMK conference in Madurai, he did not invite anybody from the district but took his son to the meeting. This created resentment against him and was reflected in the protest against rising veggie prices. The officer-bearers left out his name and photograph from the banner. In the meantime, EPS split the district secretary post into South and North and made urban secretary Krishnakumar as north district secretary. Sources say EPS is planning to appoint Murukottai Ramar or former MP Parthipan or Sivakumar as South district secretary. (Contributed by Thinakaran Rajamani, Nirupama Viswanathan, Krithika Srinivasan,S Guruvanmikanathan, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam; Compiled by Ashok Subramaniam V )