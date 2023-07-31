Home States Tamil Nadu

Save Thamirabarani before it becomes another Cooum river: Anbumani

The state government should save Tamil Nadu's only perennial river Thamirabarani before it becomes another Cooum river, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Thamirabarani river in Thoothukudi | M BALAMURUGAN

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  The state government should save Tamil Nadu's only perennial river Thamirabarani before it becomes another Cooum river, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday.

Addressing the press, he alleged that solid and liquid waste from about two lakh houses in Tirunelveli corporation is released into the Thamirabarani river, making its water undrinkable. "Apart from Tirunelveli, the river is also polluted in Papanasam, Ambasamudram, and Cheranmahadevi areas. Hundreds of tonnes of clothes are removed from the river in Papanasam every year. The factory waste is discharged into the river in different areas. Around six years ago, I had warned that the Thamirabarani River would turn into Cooum if the state government does not take efforts to stop discharging wastewater into the river. Recent water quality tests revealed that the Thamirabarani river water is not drinkable for humans," he said.

Stating that the state government has remained silent on the issue, he questioned what else could be more important to them than sustaining TN's only perennial river. "The inaction of the incumbent DMK and previous AIADMK governments is the reason behind the persistent pollution of the Thamirabarani river. After Cooum was entirely polluted, the Tamil Nadu government allocated thousands of crores for its restoration. I appeal to the government to allocate funds to save Thamirabarani," he urged.

Anbumani also demanded the speedy completion of the Thamirabarani - Nambiyar - Karumeniyar river linking project, which would quench the thirst of rainfed areas. He urged the state government to invite investors to start businesses in the Nanguneri Special Economic Zone.

"Thousands of loads of minerals from the Kanniyakumari district are being smuggled to Kerala. The state government should immediately stop this," he urged.

Commenting on the NLC protest, he said the NLC should give back the land it acquired from the farmers. "The central government said it was going to sell the NLC to a private company. Then, why should it acquire farmland for its expansion? Tamil Nadu came to be known as an electricity surplus state while NLC's share of electricity to the state is only 800 MW," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbumani Ramadoss
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp