Save Thamirabarani before it becomes another Cooum river: Anbumani

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The state government should save Tamil Nadu's only perennial river Thamirabarani before it becomes another Cooum river, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday.



Addressing the press, he alleged that solid and liquid waste from about two lakh houses in Tirunelveli corporation is released into the Thamirabarani river, making its water undrinkable. "Apart from Tirunelveli, the river is also polluted in Papanasam, Ambasamudram, and Cheranmahadevi areas. Hundreds of tonnes of clothes are removed from the river in Papanasam every year. The factory waste is discharged into the river in different areas. Around six years ago, I had warned that the Thamirabarani River would turn into Cooum if the state government does not take efforts to stop discharging wastewater into the river. Recent water quality tests revealed that the Thamirabarani river water is not drinkable for humans," he said.



Stating that the state government has remained silent on the issue, he questioned what else could be more important to them than sustaining TN's only perennial river. "The inaction of the incumbent DMK and previous AIADMK governments is the reason behind the persistent pollution of the Thamirabarani river. After Cooum was entirely polluted, the Tamil Nadu government allocated thousands of crores for its restoration. I appeal to the government to allocate funds to save Thamirabarani," he urged.



Anbumani also demanded the speedy completion of the Thamirabarani - Nambiyar - Karumeniyar river linking project, which would quench the thirst of rainfed areas. He urged the state government to invite investors to start businesses in the Nanguneri Special Economic Zone.



"Thousands of loads of minerals from the Kanniyakumari district are being smuggled to Kerala. The state government should immediately stop this," he urged.



Commenting on the NLC protest, he said the NLC should give back the land it acquired from the farmers. "The central government said it was going to sell the NLC to a private company. Then, why should it acquire farmland for its expansion? Tamil Nadu came to be known as an electricity surplus state while NLC's share of electricity to the state is only 800 MW," he said.

