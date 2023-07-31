Home States Tamil Nadu

Staff shortage in Thiruparankundram government hospital unsorted for  years

Thiruparankundram government hospital staff have requested authorities to address the workforce shortage and fill vacancies in various departments at the earliest.

Published: 31st July 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, hospital

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Thiruparankundram government hospital staff have requested authorities to address the workforce shortage and fill vacancies in various departments at the earliest. The staff said the issue has been unresolved for many years, affecting the treatment of patients.

"As many as 1,200 patients come for treatment daily. The hospital functioned as a Primary Health Centre (PHC) till 2016. Now, the hospital has 60 beds for inpatients and has departments such as gynecology, ENT, pediatrics, anesthesia and dermatology," they added.

The staff further said the facility lacks sanitary workers, at least for three shifts, adding that they need a total of 12 ground staff and hospital workers for dressing the wounds, put sutures for patients, maintain outpatient registrations, and provide tokens for outpatients. "We need ten staff nurses to support the doctors, four people to look after hospital security, and speciality doctors in the categories of surgeon, physician and orthopaedician," the staff added.

Sources said the staff shortage cropped up after the PHC was converted as a hospital. "We have received complaints from patients regarding cleanliness. Despite raising the issue in our reports to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS), no action has been taken," they added.
 
One of the patient's attendees said the hospital does not have support staff to help in the admission of the patients from the ambulance. "One of my relatives was admitted to the hospital and we suffered at that time as no one was there to take him inside the ward," she said.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the government is in the process of recruiting doctors, staff nurses, and other paramedical staff. "More than 1,000 doctors will be recruited very shortly and the process is in the final stage," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruparankundram government hospital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp