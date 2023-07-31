Tangedco seeks Rs 50 crore additional loan from WB for dam rehabilitation project

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco has requested the World Bank to sanction an additional loan of Rs 50 crore to carry out rehabilitation work on 27 dams in districts like Nilgiris (16 dams), Coimbatore (2), Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Theni (3 each) under phase II and II of Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project.

According to a senior Tangedco official, the state government approved the rehabilitation and improvement works on a total of 47 dams at a cost of Rs 461 crore. Phase I of renovation work on 20 dams at a cost of Rs 160 crore was completed in 2020. Work on 27 remaining dams is underway in Phase II & III, with funding from the World Bank.

Tangedco’s hydro wing, which is responsible for operating and maintaining 47 hydropower stations, plays a crucial role in the state’s power generation. It has a total installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW spread across four generation circles -- Erode, Kadamparai, Kundah and Tirunelveli.

The rehabilitation works at these 27 dams in Phase II and III include seepage control measures, strengthening upstream and downstream flanks, desilting, instrumentation works and overhauling gates and hoisting mechanisms, including electrical enhancements.

These measures will effectively enhance the longevity of the dams, ensuring they continue to serve the state’s energy needs efficiently, the official said. The ongoing second phase of work started in 2021 and was allocated Rs 227 crore. However, there are still some dams like Avalanche Lake, Pykara and Mukurthi where renovation is yet to be carried out. In the third phase, Tangedco has sought an additional loan of `50 crore from the World Bank, which will facilitate the commencement of renovation in Kothaiyar, Upper Bhavani, Kadamparai and Sandynallah dams.

Renovation works, sources said, have encountered various challenges, especially due to the age of most hydropower plants as they were constructed decades ago. Nevertheless, Tangedco’s dedication and coordination with the forest department has helped it enter reserve forest areas and efficiently monitor dam levels. .

CHENNAI: Tangedco has requested the World Bank to sanction an additional loan of Rs 50 crore to carry out rehabilitation work on 27 dams in districts like Nilgiris (16 dams), Coimbatore (2), Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Theni (3 each) under phase II and II of Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project. According to a senior Tangedco official, the state government approved the rehabilitation and improvement works on a total of 47 dams at a cost of Rs 461 crore. Phase I of renovation work on 20 dams at a cost of Rs 160 crore was completed in 2020. Work on 27 remaining dams is underway in Phase II & III, with funding from the World Bank. Tangedco’s hydro wing, which is responsible for operating and maintaining 47 hydropower stations, plays a crucial role in the state’s power generation. It has a total installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW spread across four generation circles -- Erode, Kadamparai, Kundah and Tirunelveli. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The rehabilitation works at these 27 dams in Phase II and III include seepage control measures, strengthening upstream and downstream flanks, desilting, instrumentation works and overhauling gates and hoisting mechanisms, including electrical enhancements. These measures will effectively enhance the longevity of the dams, ensuring they continue to serve the state’s energy needs efficiently, the official said. The ongoing second phase of work started in 2021 and was allocated Rs 227 crore. However, there are still some dams like Avalanche Lake, Pykara and Mukurthi where renovation is yet to be carried out. In the third phase, Tangedco has sought an additional loan of `50 crore from the World Bank, which will facilitate the commencement of renovation in Kothaiyar, Upper Bhavani, Kadamparai and Sandynallah dams. Renovation works, sources said, have encountered various challenges, especially due to the age of most hydropower plants as they were constructed decades ago. Nevertheless, Tangedco’s dedication and coordination with the forest department has helped it enter reserve forest areas and efficiently monitor dam levels. .