Teaching faculties facing challenge while valuating answer scripts in Madurai Kamaraj University

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Employees working at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) spoke about several unaddressed issues prevailing in the examination valuation hall, including termites eating away the answer sheets and drainage leaks.



Sources said while the teaching faculties under the Controller of Examinations evaluating the answer scripts at MKU have been grappling with the issue of termites for a long time, a drainage pipe leak from a broken toilet on Friday brought on further distress as around 10 bundles of answer scripts got wet in the water. The employees said it was a challenge to dry the paper, and added that no necessary work has been carried out in the varsity in the absence of vice-chancellor J Kumar.



Though TNIE attempted to get in touch with the registrar (i/c) M Ramakrishnan multiple times, he remained unavailable to comment on the issue.



Speaking to TNIE, MKU convener committee and syndicate Member S Vasudevan said he is just a member, and that either the registrar or the principal secretary to the higher education department A Karthik has to address the issue.

