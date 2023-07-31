TN writer submits plea to set up museum inside Villupuram collectorate campus 

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a petition to the state museums department and the district collector, writer and archaeology enthusiast K Senguttuvan from Villupuram museum forum had requested to set up the new museum in the Collectorate master complex and not outside.

An announcement was made in the last year's financial report of the state government that a museum will be set up to protect the archaeological monuments in Villupuram district. An ordinance was issued in August 2022 marking an estimated cost of Rs 5.6 crore for the project.

Sources said the commissioner of museums department had requested for allocation of two acres of land on the Chennai-Trichy national highway for setting up the same museum. Condemning this move, Senguttuvan said, “The area already fixed for the museum within the collectorate complex is located in the heart of the city.

All the departmental offices including the district collector’s office and district court are situated within the complex. Thousands of people visit the place everyday and there is a possibility that at least a few out of this will visit the museum if it is set up here.”

He further said that since the district education office and the central library are located in this campus, it would be easy for academics, especially students, to reach the museum. “If the museum is set up in the outskirts of the town, its safety and visitor attendance will be in question,” he added.

VILLUPURAM: In a petition to the state museums department and the district collector, writer and archaeology enthusiast K Senguttuvan from Villupuram museum forum had requested to set up the new museum in the Collectorate master complex and not outside. An announcement was made in the last year's financial report of the state government that a museum will be set up to protect the archaeological monuments in Villupuram district. An ordinance was issued in August 2022 marking an estimated cost of Rs 5.6 crore for the project. Sources said the commissioner of museums department had requested for allocation of two acres of land on the Chennai-Trichy national highway for setting up the same museum. Condemning this move, Senguttuvan said, “The area already fixed for the museum within the collectorate complex is located in the heart of the city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All the departmental offices including the district collector’s office and district court are situated within the complex. Thousands of people visit the place everyday and there is a possibility that at least a few out of this will visit the museum if it is set up here.” He further said that since the district education office and the central library are located in this campus, it would be easy for academics, especially students, to reach the museum. “If the museum is set up in the outskirts of the town, its safety and visitor attendance will be in question,” he added.