Home States Tamil Nadu

TN writer submits plea to set up museum inside Villupuram collectorate campus 

All the departmental offices including the district collector’s office and district court are situated within the complex.

Published: 31st July 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  In a petition to the state museums department and the district collector, writer and archaeology enthusiast K Senguttuvan from Villupuram museum forum had requested to set up the new museum in the Collectorate master complex and not outside.

An announcement was made in the last year's financial report of the state government that a museum will be set up to protect the archaeological monuments in Villupuram district. An ordinance was issued in August 2022 marking an estimated cost of Rs 5.6 crore for the project.

Sources said the commissioner of museums department had requested for allocation of two acres of land on the Chennai-Trichy national highway for setting up the same museum. Condemning this move, Senguttuvan said, “The area already fixed for the museum within the collectorate complex is located in the heart of the city.

All the departmental offices including the district collector’s office and district court are situated within the complex. Thousands of people visit the place everyday and there is a possibility that at least a few out of this will visit the museum if it is set up here.”

He further said that since the district education office and the central library are located in this campus, it would be easy for academics, especially students, to reach the museum. “If the museum is set up in the outskirts of the town, its safety and visitor attendance will be in question,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram collectorate campus
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp