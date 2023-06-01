Allegations raised by NCPCR on conducting two-finger test on minor in Chidambaram was false: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the allegation raised by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Dr RG Anand on conducting the two-finger test on a minor in Chidambaram was false and that the health department has an audio recording of the inquiry conducted by NCPCR. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Subramanian said that during the inquiry, Anand told the doctors that nothing happened as alleged and asked the doctors not to worry and that he had come to protect them.

“But to please Governor R N Ravi, he submitted a report stating that the two-finger test was conducted,” said Subramanian, adding that the state was not looking to blow up the issue as it involved the life of a child. “We don’t want to get political gains using this,” the minister said. He added that if needed, the audio clip will be released to the media.

The minister also said that he would not apologise for saying that the allegations of Anand were wrong. “Anand had asked that I apologise for what I had told the media. The audio could have been released on the day he said that, but blaming each other should not affect the future of the child, so the state kept quiet.”

Medical colleges’ recognition

About the recognition of the three government medical colleges in the state including Stanley Medical College, Subramanian said the National Medical Commission said it was satisfied with the compliance report submitted by the colleges, and it has called for a virtual meeting to discuss the issue on June 4. “We hope the admission of the colleges will not be affected. They were only small errors that could be corrected,” said Subramanian.

“Media and political leaders are making statements as if admissions will be stopped in these colleges. They should not politicize it. For small errors, the Centre threatening to cancel the recognition is also not acceptable,” said Subramanian.

The minister said that officials from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) have gone to New Delhi to discuss the recognition matter. Besides, he and the health secretary would meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and present various demands of the state. The colleges' issue will also be raised then.

Subramanian was speaking to the press at the DMS campus after launching Rapid Immunisation Skill Enhancement (RISE) - a mobile app for healthcare workers. He also inaugurated a measles and rubella eradication plan workshop for deputy directors of health services.

